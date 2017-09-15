In collaboration with
A new personalised book that takes any child to Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory
A brand new, remarkably personalised story
This book gives every child a unique adventure in Willy Wonka’s factory. They’ll explore wondrous new rooms and uncover their own delicious secrets.
A personalised Wonka bar
In their story, your child will marvel at their very own, scrumptiously personalised Wonka candy bar.
If Wonka himself were to make books, we believe he would have injected Wonderbly’s inventive formula.Luke Kelly, Roald Dahl's grandson
Their own Oompa Loompa song
The marvellously melodious moment your child realises that everything in the story has been inspired by their name.
A visual treat
The story unfolds as a personal journal, every page over-spilling with flyers and wrappers from Wonka's inventions.
A wonderfully fun personalised story. Fantastic illustrations and engaging language.Rachel, London, UK
Book specifications
Available in hardcover (20cm x 27cm) or softcover (19.5cm x 26.5cm)
Printed on scrumptiously smooth 150gsm paper with a golden foil-block cover
Book length between 36 and 40 pages, depending on the length of a child’s name
What makes Wonderbly™ books different?
Wonderbly™ stories take personalisation to staggering new heights. Because the more fantastically real a story feels to a child, the more boundless their self-belief. Oh, tremendous things are in store for you!